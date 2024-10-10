Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 353 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,388 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.6% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.2% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 61.2% in the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $194.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $199.95. The company has a market cap of $343.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.05.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.