AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.700-5.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. AZZ also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.70-5.10 EPS.

AZZ Stock Up 1.3 %

AZZ opened at $81.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.75. AZZ has a 52 week low of $44.83 and a 52 week high of $88.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $409.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.50 million. AZZ had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.55%.

AZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AZZ from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AZZ in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of AZZ to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZZ has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $27,638.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AZZ news, COO Bryan Lee Stovall sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $1,233,270.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $27,638.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,121.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Articles

