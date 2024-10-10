Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 49 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $548.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.75.

GS opened at $505.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $517.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.86%.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,119,949.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

