Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 12,533 Shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 902,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,533 shares during the quarter. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marcum Wealth LLC owned approximately 8.48% of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $20,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMPT. SimpliFi Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 31,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 24,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMPT opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93.

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

