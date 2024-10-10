Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.53, but opened at $19.00. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 94,518 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 24.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 45.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

