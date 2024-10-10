Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,302 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,888,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,486,000 after acquiring an additional 288,093 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 642.2% in the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 90,255 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $7,438,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $157.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $22.34.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

