Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 79.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 27.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the second quarter worth about $114,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,021 shares in the company, valued at $18,827,693.97. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $93.50 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $94.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.89.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

