Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

IVV stock opened at $579.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $558.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.03. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $580.47. The stock has a market cap of $500.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.