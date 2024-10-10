BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $404.90, but opened at $414.00. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $417.00, with a volume of 127,818 shares.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.29 billion, a PE ratio of 123.65 and a beta of 4.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNGU. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN in the first quarter valued at $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

