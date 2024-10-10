Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.07, but opened at $77.95. Arcellx shares last traded at $77.69, with a volume of 17,854 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACLX

Arcellx Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.09 and its 200 day moving average is $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -80.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 37.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 15,000 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,165,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at $537,502.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $711,835.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,853.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,165,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,502.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,457 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,100. Company insiders own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcellx by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,544,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,237,000 after acquiring an additional 578,831 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Arcellx by 64.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 292.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 248,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,317,000 after buying an additional 185,493 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,017,000 after buying an additional 167,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 53.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,387,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Arcellx

(Get Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.