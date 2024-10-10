The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,098 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 563.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after buying an additional 2,921,043 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Boeing by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 9,626.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,026,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $186,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,542 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $149.35 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.59.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

