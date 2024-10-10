Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $139.04, but opened at $142.04. Abercrombie & Fitch shares last traded at $143.09, with a volume of 240,667 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANF has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Argus cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.71.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.70.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 10.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,109.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,222,568.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,256 in the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 873,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $155,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 146.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 863,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $153,494,000 after purchasing an additional 512,700 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 18.1% during the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 502,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,347,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 460,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $81,915,000 after buying an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 45.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,969,000 after purchasing an additional 141,788 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

