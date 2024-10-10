Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Sells 697 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Home Depot stock opened at $416.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $412.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $420.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $375.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.30.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.