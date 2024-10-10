UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.53. UWM shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 164,947 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UWMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on UWM from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised shares of UWM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UWM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

UWM Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.11 million, a P/E ratio of 244.17 and a beta of 1.63.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $507.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,200,000 shares of UWM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $10,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,344. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UWM by 190.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in UWM by 96.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

