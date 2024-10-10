MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $6.90. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 754,193 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $636.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.04.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $240.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.
About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
