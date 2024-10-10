MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.76, but opened at $6.90. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 754,193 shares traded.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $636.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $240.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.12 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,895,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,914 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 14.8% in the second quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 591.8% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 236,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers womenswear, menswear, kids wear, and lifestyle products. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.