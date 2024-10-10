Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Ferrari by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Ferrari by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

RACE opened at $456.50 on Thursday. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $296.34 and a 12-month high of $498.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $461.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.46.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RACE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.67.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

