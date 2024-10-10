Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Equifax were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.74.

Equifax Price Performance

EFX stock opened at $284.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $309.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total value of $845,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

