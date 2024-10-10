Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.82% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NAPR stock opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $220.27 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.83.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

