Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 4,474 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pure Storage were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at $1,675,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $13,514,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $709,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 216,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 140,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.95.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $53.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.33 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $70.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $4,994,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,970,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $4,994,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,970,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 8,895 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $450,709.65. Following the sale, the executive now owns 94,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,578.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,423 shares of company stock worth $30,818,171 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

