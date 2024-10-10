Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.87 Million Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,292,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,695.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,271,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,496 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,254,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,890,000 after acquiring an additional 25,546 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 953,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,684,000 after acquiring an additional 21,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 917,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,209,000 after acquiring an additional 24,242 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.63.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.