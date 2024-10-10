Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLCB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 288.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 28,188 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 41.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 89,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 26,542 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 92,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 16,506 shares during the period.

Get Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FLCB opened at $21.66 on Thursday. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $22.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37.

About Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.