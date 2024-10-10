Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,614 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 1.47% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJAN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $5,048,000. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2,176.5% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 147,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,321 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BJAN opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $283.94 million, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.