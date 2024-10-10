Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 914,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $225,247,000 after purchasing an additional 126,654 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 41.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 732,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,458,000 after buying an additional 215,362 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 638,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,326,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 521,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $128,443,000 after buying an additional 40,942 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 502,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,771,000 after buying an additional 13,439 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Shares of HII opened at $258.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.58 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.99.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

