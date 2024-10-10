Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

