Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.22% of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HACK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $70.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.96. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $70.46. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

