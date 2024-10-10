Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 117,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

PFM stock opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $727.90 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $46.68.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

