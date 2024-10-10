Creative Planning Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Boston Partners grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,765,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,434,000 after acquiring an additional 738,509 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 33.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,103,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,586,000 after purchasing an additional 275,286 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,589,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,329,000 after purchasing an additional 233,242 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 12,785.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 234,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,382,000 after purchasing an additional 232,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 774,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,227,000 after buying an additional 183,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $289.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.23.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $245.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $289.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.74. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

