East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,142,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,993,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,742,000 after buying an additional 280,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,822,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,480,000 after buying an additional 118,658 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 82.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,687,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,502,000 after buying an additional 761,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 112.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,441,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,013,000 after acquiring an additional 762,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $85.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.37. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $166,411.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,111.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,509.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,111.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.43.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

