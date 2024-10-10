Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 1,876 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQAL. Creative Planning bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 34,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EQAL opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.78.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

