Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,373,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,117,000 after acquiring an additional 425,207 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 277,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,841,000 after purchasing an additional 106,630 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,108,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,230,000 after purchasing an additional 98,045 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 304,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after buying an additional 62,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $18,353,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $345.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.73.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $373.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $375.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

