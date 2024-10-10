Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,991,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 26,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 314,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 11,622 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $44.95 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $46.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

