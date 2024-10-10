Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 539 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $541.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.18, a PEG ratio of 7,010.23 and a beta of 1.64. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $500.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $558.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS.

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,484.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $597,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $21,695,632.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,643 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,484 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of HubSpot from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.83.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

