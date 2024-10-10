Creative Planning Purchases 5,780 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Creative Planning increased its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 85,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 29,709 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 380.0% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 131,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 103,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 110,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 58,748 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth $700,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:HIW opened at $32.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

