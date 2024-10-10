The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 52,329 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,329 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.28% of Scholar Rock worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,321,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,519 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 0.3% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 6,419,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,012,000 after buying an additional 17,105 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Scholar Rock by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,739,000 after buying an additional 114,550 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,430,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,898,000 after acquiring an additional 342,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 925,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after acquiring an additional 568,512 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Scholar Rock from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $34,389,605.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,612,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,177,208. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $5,477,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,497.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $34,389,605.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,612,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,177,208. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,415,340 shares of company stock valued at $40,666,088. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

