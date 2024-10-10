Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 295 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $63.54 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.75 and its 200 day moving average is $51.24.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,773,323.27. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

