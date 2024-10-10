Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Position Increased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Korn Ferry worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,354,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,868,000 after acquiring an additional 134,209 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Korn Ferry by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,281,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,296,000 after purchasing an additional 48,993 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,383,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,565,000 after buying an additional 220,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,846.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 886,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,553,000 after buying an additional 841,413 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of KFY stock opened at $71.26 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $76.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.04 and its 200-day moving average is $67.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KFY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $2,795,242.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,118 shares in the company, valued at $19,713,657.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 20,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,580,163.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,672,028.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,795,242.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,713,657.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,921 shares of company stock worth $5,942,296. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.