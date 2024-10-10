Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.53.

NYSE:CCL opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Carnival Co. & has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $20.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 2.69.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.1% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 206,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

