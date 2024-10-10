Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TSN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stephens began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE:TSN opened at $58.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.64. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of -32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -110.11%.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

