Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,213,320 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,994 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $54,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 18,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,670 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 2,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,248 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 164.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 94,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 58,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $44.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.26.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

