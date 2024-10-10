Cwm LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610,397 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 5.81% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $57,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 477.7% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,514,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,680 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 913,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,473,000 after buying an additional 136,920 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 292,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 124,704 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 176.2% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 123,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,895,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,969,000 after acquiring an additional 109,823 shares during the period.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $27.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $962.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.97.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.2507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.