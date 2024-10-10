Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Increased to $445.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $380.00 to $445.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $321.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $347.56.

CAT stock opened at $396.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.44. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $401.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,480,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at $6,480,250. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,668 shares of company stock worth $2,665,760. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Mountain Financial LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 20.7% in the third quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

