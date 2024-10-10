Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Given New $170.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.43.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $151.81 on Wednesday. Nucor has a 52 week low of $133.42 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.69.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.71%.

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in Nucor by 52.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 86.2% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth approximately $885,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

