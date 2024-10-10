Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Price Target Lowered to $129.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $129.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.43.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of STLD opened at $130.18 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $98.25 and a fifty-two week high of $151.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,034,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,498.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 126.6% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 7,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2,679.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 30.3% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 59,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.