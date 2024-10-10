Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) PT Lowered to $55.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.10.

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

WBS opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $36.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.79%.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,853.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,366.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,650 shares of company stock worth $706,098. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Webster Financial by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 7,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

