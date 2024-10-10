Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VLY. StockNews.com cut Valley National Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $884.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 416.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

See Also

