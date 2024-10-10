Cwm LLC Has $70.59 Million Stock Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,461,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,704 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 5.28% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $70,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $48.79.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

