Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $228.11.

Shares of TRV opened at $231.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $243.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

