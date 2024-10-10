Cwm LLC Sells 128,329 Shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,329 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 11.19% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $65,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 336,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ULST opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $40.84.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

