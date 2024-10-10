Cwm LLC Purchases New Holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,607,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $272,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 130,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 92,916 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 59,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 636.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 689,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,634,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 582,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

PVAL opened at $38.19 on Thursday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $574.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

