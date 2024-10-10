JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $54.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.28.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $48.21 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $53.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at $925,528.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 1,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $99,262.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,859.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $267,235.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,528.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 61.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 905,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,761,000 after purchasing an additional 563,889 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

